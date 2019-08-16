When school bells rang around Rim Country at the end of July, Tonto Village was quiet. The Shelby School has closed its doors, according to longtime staff member Elizabeth Fowler.
She said the closure occurred because, “It was unable to replace retiring teachers with others that were certified or highly qualified. The founder, Trina Kamp, and the Shelby School Board are heartbroken, but they had no choice.
“Shelby has had a great run as an Arizona charter school since 2000, and will be greatly missed by its students and staff.”
Over the years it has averaged 30 students a year and had classes ranging from kindergarten through the 10th grade.
Last year (the 2018-19 school year) it scaled back and offered kindergarten through sixth-grade classes. It operated as a nonprofit, tuition-free Arizona public charter school.
It featured:
• Small class sizes and individualized instruction as needed
• Comprehensive national mathematics and reading curriculum
• Computer-based reading intervention available
• Computer-based mathematics enrichment for grades 3 and up
• Visual and performing arts program
• Full-day kindergarten program
• Bus service from Payson and Star Valley
It provided its students with several special projects — they helped with the Empty Bowls event; took part in the Business Showcase; and held in-school plays and games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!