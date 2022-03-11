If you missed David Grasse’s one-of-a-kind cemetery tour in October, you’ll have another chance to sign up for the tour as it returns later this month.
Grasse, the guide for the Payson Cemetery Tour, works at the Payson library and is an author. He will host the two-hour tour March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
On the tour Grasse will lead you through the cemetery as you learn more about Rim Country’s most notable characters buried there as well as strange deaths, including the prospector who took decades to get buried, the family patriarch who died in an Indian raid, the four boys who suffocated one night in the Payson jail, plus an outlaw.
Grasse has amassed a list of 25 local characters whose stories range from the tragic to curious. They have one thing in common: They all ended up in Payson’s Pioneer Cemetery, located off Main Street and Country Club Drive.
“I call it the Notable Internees tour,” he said.
Grasse, a third generation Arizonan born and raised in Tucson, fell in love with cemeteries as a child wandering among the headstones of Tucson’s pioneer cemetery.
Grasse decided to host a Payson cemetery tour when he stumbled across a book at the library on cemeteries in Gila County. The book told stories of how those interred found their way into the county’s cemeteries. Grasse decided a tour of the cemetery offered the perfect way to introduce the people to colorful characters of the town’s past.
It will take up to two hours and cover a lot of ground, so bring sturdy walking shoes, a hat and water.
The tour is limited to 25 people. Tickets are available only at the library and are $20 each.
“Figure I will keep running these about every three months until people quit attending,” Grasse said.
The next one will be in June, then September.
To sign up, go to the Payson library on McLane Road or visit the Payson Public Library Facebook page.
