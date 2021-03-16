Organic mulch, compost, alfalfa pellets and seasoned horse manure — during Thursday’s weekly webinar Dan McEuen, a participant in the Payson Community Garden, explains his recipe for garden success. A complete beginner at vegetable gardening when he started four years ago, McEuen and his wife have become active participants at the Payson Community Garden, learning much over the years by trial-and-error and gleaning valuable knowledge from other experienced gardeners at the community garden.
The sixth of this spring’s Payson Community Garden online classes is at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 18 and offered free. It is a joint effort with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County. Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/87916496014 and participants are welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.
An easy, convenient way to connect is via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view previous programs from the past year such as Winter Gardening and Compost Tea.
In just one hour, McEuen discusses how he takes care of his soil, his planting techniques and how to nurture the garden. Each spring he tests and physically examines the soil, sectioning his garden layout horizontally and vertically according to which crops are planned, including where and when each will be planted. He takes into consideration crop rotation and succession planting, and water system layout.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series; Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. Want to be added to an email invite list for gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Upcoming topics
• March 25: Vertical Gardening Techniques
• April 1: Bug and Disease Free Zone
• April 8: Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
• April 15: Tomatoes Galore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!