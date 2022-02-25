Area businesses, clubs, organizations and individuals are invited to take part in STEM Fest 2022.
The annual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Fest is presented by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office, Gila County Education Services and Eastern Arizona College-Gila Pueblo campus. It is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30 at the EAC-Gila Pueblo campus, 8274 S. Six Shooter Canyon Road, Globe.
The STEM Fest is for all ages. Come out and take a walk through the EAC-Gila Pueblo campus and stop at all the fascinating booths the STEM Fest has to offer.
Be a sponsor
To make the event happen, financial support is needed. Join a growing list of the state’s leading corporations, educational institutions and charitable foundations that support efforts to further STEM education. They all recognize the remarkable impact of STEM. If you would like to become a sponsor, contact Vanessa Barajas at the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office, 928-402-8788, or email her at vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov
Be an exhibitor
Showcase your business or focus of your group by showing off how science, technology, engineering, or mathematics contribute to its success. Pick up an exhibitor application at the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office or the EAC-Gila Pueblo campus. After completing the application send to Vanessa Barajas at vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov or drop it off at the Gila County Superintendent’s Office. You also can get the application by email by emailing Vanessa Barajas at vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov.
For more information and questions, contact Vanessa Barajas by phone at 928-402-8788 or by email at vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!