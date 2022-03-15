Eastern Arizona College is distributing $1.6 million in emergency aid grants to students over this spring semester. To be eligible to receive these funds that were created through Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding in the American Rescue Plan students must complete a FAFSA by March 20.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Arizona College has distributed over $4.74 million in student emergency grants from the U.S. Department of Education,” said EAC President Todd Haynie. “These grants make it possible for students to continue their pursuit of higher education in an economic downturn.”
Following guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, EAC is required to first prioritize grants to students demonstrating exceptional financial need. This need is determined based on a student’s Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) as calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
For the Spring 2022 semester, EAC will utilize a tiered system to award grants to enrolled EAC students who complete the FAFSA. Students currently enrolled in high school are not eligible. Award amounts vary and are determined by two factors: full-time or part-time enrollment status; and, the EFC generated by the FAFSA application.
Recipients must use the grants for the cost of attendance or emergency costs generated by the coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care), or child care. Students who received stimulus money from the college in previous semesters are still eligible for additional funding.
To be eligible for the Spring 2022 semester distribution, students must meet the following requirements:
Be an enrolled and attending student at EAC for the spring semester (part-time or full-time, in-person or online — students currently enrolled in high school are not eligible);
Complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA by March 20 (school code: 001073).
Students with FAFSA applications that generate an EFC of $5,846 or less are considered Pell-eligible and meet the “exceptional needy” requirement and will not need to submit any further information.
Students with FAFSA applications that generate an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,847 or more will be sent an email confirming eligibility and asked to complete a short survey certifying they have incurred emergency expenses due to COVID-19. EAC’s Financial Aid Office will send out the survey and distribute funds throughout March and April. Students will have until April 8 to respond to this survey.
To stay up-to-date on future student aid grants, please visit www.eac.edu/safety/CARES/. For questions, contact the EAC Financial Aid Office at finaid@eac.edu or (928) 428-8287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!