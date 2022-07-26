Members of the FFA recently created and contributed activity boxes to Banner Payson Medical Center for pediatric patients and youngsters waiting for loved ones in the emergency room. Taking part in the presentation were, from left, Jennifer Lawless, Banner Payson Medical Center volunteer program manager; Kim Reger, RN, BSHCM, MSN-A, associate director of emergency services; Annabelle Fumusa, donor; Miles Solis, donor; Reilly Rich, donor; Hoyt Skabelund, BPMC CEO.
Contributed photo
“Goodie Boxes” for pediatric patients and visitors to Banner Payson Medical Center Emergency Department created by members of the FFA.
Recently student participants in this year’s Arizona Association Future Farmers of America State Leadership Camp were able to help young patients and visitors at Banner Payson Medical Center.
The campers decided to work on a service project dedicated to the pediatric patients and to those children waiting for a loved one receiving care at the hospital’s emergency room.
Campers donated dozens of plastic boxes filled with goodies meant to help keep the children entertained. Items included small toys, coloring pages, Play-Doh and handwritten notes of encouragement.
“The children that visit our emergency room are often pretty scared or nervous,” said Kim Reger, associate director of emergency services at Banner Payson Medical Center. “These goody boxes will offer them some safe distractions and help them feel more comfortable while they are here.”
According to the Arizona Future Farmers of America, projects such as this gives young members the opportunity to lead and showcase the skills they’ve learned as they volunteer and donate to help others in their communities.
Hoyt Skabelund, Banner Payson Medical Center CEO said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the recipient of this heartfelt donation. These campers are teenagers and the fact that they thought about other kids who might be in pain or who might be scared, as those they wanted to serve, is inspiring and it’s very impactful for our team.”
Donations to the hospital can be made by contacting Jennifer Lawless, volunteer services program manager, at 928-471-1294.
About Banner
Payson Medical CenterLocated in northern Gila County, Banner Payson Medical Center is a full-service, 25-bed community critical care hospital offering a variety of medical specialties including: rehabilitation, imaging, medical, surgical, maternity and emergency care to residents in the greater Payson area. Banner Health is a nonprofit health care system with over 30 hospitals in six states. For more information, visit BannerHealth.com/Payson.
