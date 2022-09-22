choir

JRE's honor choir at the Sept. 16 Diamondbacks game. 

Members of the Julia Randall Elementary School Honor Choir sang the national anthem with other choirs from across the state at a Diamondbacks game Sept. 16.

“(They) did a great job singing the National Anthem at the Diamondbacks’ game on Friday Night! So proud of them!.” wrote Beth Christensen, JRE’s choir teacher.

