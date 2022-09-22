Students sing at Diamondbacks game Sep 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JRE's honor choir at the Sept. 16 Diamondbacks game. PUSD Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Julia Randall Elementary School Honor Choir sang the national anthem with other choirs from across the state at a Diamondbacks game Sept. 16.“(They) did a great job singing the National Anthem at the Diamondbacks’ game on Friday Night! So proud of them!.” wrote Beth Christensen, JRE’s choir teacher. 