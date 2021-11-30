One student in Tracy Frandsen’s third grade class shared a special Thanksgiving gift with her classmates.
Airman Madison McCracken surprised her younger sister, Yzabella in Frandsen’s class at Julia Randall Elementary. McCracken and Yzabella had not seen each other for six months, so the reunion was oh so very sweet.
According to Frandsen, the family had contacted the school counselor the morning of the surprise and the visit was arranged for 1:15 p.m.
“The reunion was so heartwarming. We talked about it after she left and how important family is. One student described having goosebumps during the touching surprise,” Frandsen said.
McCracken was very gracious and shared her experiences with the students, Frandsen said.
She added the visit was perfect timing for the entire class, because the students had recently explored the meaning behind Veterans Day and why it is celebrated. As part of that unit, the students made some cards to thank a veteran for their service. Those that had veterans in their family took the cards home and for those that did not, the cards were taken to Veterans Helping Veterans.
Frandsen said the students had lots of questions for McCracken:
• How did you join the military?
• What branch of the military are you in?
• Where do you live and work?
• What do you do there?
• Do you get to wash the airplanes?
McCracken told the students she works loading bombs onto aircraft, so there were a lot of questions about bombs, including if they ever go off.
Frandsen’s students are 8 and 9 years old and there are 27 in the class.
