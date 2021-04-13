It’s a dark and stormy night, and you are invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well ... dead. So who did it? Join the oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the classic film and the popular board game, “Clue” is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the last twist.
Payson High School’s Longhorn Theatre Company presents “Clue,” a play based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and Hasbro board game, April 15-17 at the PHS studio theatre, which is located behind the auditorium.
The in-person performance will be limited to family and friends due to COVID restrictions. Email kathy.siler@pusd10.org to reserve a seat.
The community can also watch the play by streaming it on demand anytime between April 23-25.
Stream the performance through the Broadway on Demand website, https://www.broadwayondemand.com/. Search for Payson in the search bar to pull up the performance.
The cost for the in-person performances is $8 and $6.05 for the virtual (plus a BOD fee of $2.95)
This play is in place of the troupe’s annual spring musical, said Kathy Siler, theatre director for PHS.
“We wanted to remount ‘The Addams Family’ school version, but we had only 11 students audition (Usually, we get about 25-30 who audition for the spring musical),” she said. “After auditions, the guest director, Dr. Catherine Blanco, who heads up the local Renewal Performing Arts program, and I decided upon ‘Clue’ ON STAGE high school edition.”
There are 12 cast members and seven crew members from grades seven through 12.
“Our company received special permission to change the alcohol to tea (different tea from around the world) and the tobacco to specialized props like a jeweled compact,” she said. “We took the Addams set down and built four rolling towers that will represent different rooms in the Boddy Mansion. There are seven special trap doors, but I won’t reveal where they are.
“We are not giving out comp tickets because scripts and royalties are 3-4 times more than our usual costs.”
Siler said she recently found out the Thespian Troupe is a Gold Honor Troupe for the 29th year in a row.
And after the state awards were recently announced, PHS received a Superior Honor Troupe Status. The last time they received that ranking was in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!