Kindergarten is for setting the base knowledge to succeed in school, and the town soccer program starts the understanding with this same age group to succeed in the sport. BJ Boiler, an MHA Board member and native Rim Country resident that has 15 seasons of volunteer coaching under his belt with our town, states that it begins with, "Creating kind and confident humans. Confidence comes from self-reliance in a sport and kindness from sportsmanship."
Much like in kindergarten, where it is vital to promote kind humans for the correct learning environment to create a love of learning, one must develop the proper team environment to establish a love of the sport. This love is essential because, honestly, do we get better at anything without an appreciation of it?
Many appreciate that the participation is picking up with town soccer. The league had 105 more participants (nearly 400 total) this spring than it did in the fall. In a world being overtaken with technology and screens, this is very promising for the future of Payson soccer.
With this promise comes a need for more coaches and more fields. David Cluff, head coach of the girls’ varsity soccer team and a chemistry and biology teacher at Payson High, applauds the shift in the town's mentality about soccer in the last few years. He applauds the town coaches for giving up their time to help the next generation and praises the organizations in the town that are helping assist youth programs by providing fields and supplies. However, he doesn't just promote it through his words; he coaches a 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade girls’ club team entirely on a volunteer basis with his own time to improve the soccer program. Furthermore, it is a league where no games are played in Payson, so he must constantly travel to the Valley to compete with this team.
It is essential to have a high-level feeder program for a successful high school team. Cluff understands this and wants to build the necessary infrastructure to compete year in and year out at the highest level. He works closely with many town coaches to recruit players and improve the overall health of soccer in Payson. To further this progression to the next level, Cluff threw what he calls a "Hail Mary" to the MHA Foundation about a practice facility at their new Granite Dells Park. It was a long shot because the park was already providing another field for the youth soccer program, the park's development was significantly underway, and the request was a large one.
Cluff's request was for a grass practice field. Payson's soccer fields are all synthetic turf, and many schools in our region play on natural grass. A soccer ball responds differently on different surfaces, which was a disadvantage to our teams not being able to practice on differing surfaces in preparation.
The field Cluff requested would possess movable goals to create the opportunity for smaller games that provide more touches for every player to hone their skills. Also, it would have a rebounding wall — a wall for repetitive fundamental kicking practice that is significantly more effective.
Jennifer Smith, Executive Board Member of MHA Foundation, smiles, "There just happened to be a space that we could modify to suit this request. We can fulfill all of Mr. Cluff's requests and will surround it with 12-foot fences so they don't have to chase balls all over the park."
The world's most popular sport and what is called "the beautiful game" is coming along beautifully in our community. With people who care, we are only limited by how much we work together to accomplish a goal.
