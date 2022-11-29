The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter of Payson is asking the public to consider it for a 2022 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. The maximum tax credit for couples filing jointly is $800, for single filers the maximum is $400. Send contributions to Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson AZ 85547 or donate online at www.timeoutshelter.org.
When filing your taxes you will need the following information: 20372 Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547 (the numbers in front of the organization’s name are its QCO – Qualifying Charitable Organization– code).
Other Arizona Department of Revenue Qualifying Charitable Organizations for 2022 in the Payson area are:
• 20863 Dueker Ranch, Inc., 214 N. Cornerstone Way, Star Valley, AZ 85541
• 20906 Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc., 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20506 Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., 425 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, AZ 85541
• 20561 Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa Street, Suite D, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20505 Payson Community Kids, Inc., P.O. Box 1856, Payson, AZ 85547
• 20507 Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20661 Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534 (3886 AZ-87), Pine, AZ 85544
• 20907 Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc., 823 Highline Drive, Payson, AZ 85541; P.O. Box 305, Payson, AZ 85547
• 22022 Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, P.O. Box 1554, Payson, AZ 85547
All schools in the Rim Country participate in the Public Schools Tax Credit program (Credit for Kids).
The maximum credit allowed is $400 for married filing jointly filers and $200 for single, heads of household and married filing separately filers. For the purpose of claiming Arizona’s tax credit for contributions for certain fees paid to a public school, the ADOR now requires taxpayers to report the school’s County Code, Type Code, and District Code and Site Number (CTDS) number. It is a nine-digit number the state’s department of education uses to identify public and charter schools. The complete list of charitable organizations and schools eligible for tax credits are on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.
The code information for Rim Country schools:
• 040210104 Payson Elementary School, Payson Unified District
• 40210103 Julia Randall Elementary School, Payson Unified District
• 040210102 Rim Country Middle School, Payson Unified District
• 040210201 Payson High School, Payson Unified District
• 040210006 Payson Center for Success – Online, Payson Unified District
• 040210202 Payson Center for Success High School, Payson Unified District
• 090835225 NAVIT — Payson High School, Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology
• 040149002 Payson Education Center, Gila County Regional School District
• 040312001 Pine Strawberry Elementary School, Pine Strawberry Elementary District
• 040333101 Tonto Basin Elementary, Tonto Basin Elementary District
• 040305001 Young Elementary School, Young Elementary District
• 040305002 Young High School, Young Elementary District
