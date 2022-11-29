The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter of Payson is asking the public to consider it for a 2022 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. The maximum tax credit for couples filing jointly is $800, for single filers the maximum is $400. Send contributions to Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson AZ 85547 or donate online at www.timeoutshelter.org.

When filing your taxes you will need the following information: 20372 Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547 (the numbers in front of the organization’s name are its QCO – Qualifying Charitable Organization– code).

