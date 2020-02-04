Like happy new parents, when rainbow trout eggs are delivered to Rim Country classrooms each fall, there are squeals of joy and laughter. That enthusiasm continues throughout the school year as students take part in the Trout in the Classroom program.
Trout Unlimited provides 55-gallon fish tanks, a chiller to maintain a constant, cold water temperature, and all the supplies and chemicals that the kids will need to raise their trout.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department provides eggs and food for the fish at each of the 37 schools throughout the state enrolled in the program. Children in these classrooms raise the trout from eggs to fry, which have reached about four inches by the end of the school year.
The goal of the program is to help students understand the importance of cold, clean water for trout, and how actions that impact the health of the forests affect the streams where these fish live.
The children get a sense of the challenges of maintaining cold, clean water as they monitor and adjust the conditions to make sure their baby trout are healthy. While their tanks are a closed system, they understand that trout in the wild depend on a constant supply of cold, clean water to survive.
Besides the natural science connections of this program, children often write about the fish, feature them in artwork, and collect data that they can graph and track.
Dorothy Howell, from the Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Payson Flycasters Club, is the local expert and has been helping schools in and around Payson each year since the program came to Arizona in 2006.
She, along with other volunteers from the club, set up the tanks each year. She is on-call to teachers and provides them with advice on managing chemicals, equipment issues, and acts as a cheerleader.
This year, one fish tank is at Julia Randall Elementary (JRE) in Tina Fuller’s third grade class. The other aquarium is at Rim Country Middle School (RCMS) in Esperanza (Espy) Loehr’s classroom.
In Fuller’s classroom, teams of kids take regular measurements of the nitrate, ammonia, and pH levels. If the chemistry isn’t right, it requires a change of several gallons of water and a retesting to be sure that the fish are swimming in clean water.
At the middle school, that responsibility has fallen to two students who are also in the RCMS Fly Fishers group. Jagrav Patel and Wyatt Saurage take time from their lunch each day to volunteer to help out in Ms. Espy’s classroom to check the chemistry and change the water as needed. That is quite a testament to the dedication these students have to these trout.
When I visited Ms. Espy’s classroom, it amazed me to see there were too many rainbow trout to count. Students estimate there are at least 60 fish, but they are moving too quickly to know for sure. Students and Ms. Espy believe that they have to adjust the chemistry a bit more than they should because they suspect that Jake Swartwood, dean of students, sneaks in to feed the trout when nobody is watching. They have tried to convince him that too much food isn’t good for the trout, but it is hard for him to skimp on food for fish he loves.
The JRE fish are almost twice as big as the RCMS fish, with several over two inches long. Shylah Waterman and Aven Adams are two of the students that help monitor the fish in Fuller’s classroom. When I told them that their 16 fish are much bigger than the middle school fish, they said they were not surprised.
They explained that because they had fewer fish, there is more room for the trout to move around and less competition for food that they would expect their trout to grow faster. That kind of critical thinking is a tremendous benefit of the program.
The kids in both schools have done a fantastic job of caring for their trout and have a greater understanding of the needs of trout in the streams and lakes in Rim Country.
