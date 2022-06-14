Rural communities across America, including communities in Arizona like Payson, face a critical shortage of doctors. As that shortage reaches unacceptable levels, how can we address this need for more rural doctors, including right here in Northern Gila County?
The University of Arizona's College of Medicine, in collaboration and cooperation with our local MHA Foundation, spent nearly two years developing an innovative curriculum that focuses on emphasizing the continuing relationship between doctor and patient. Recently accredited for full acceptance across the country, this unique and innovative solution is already happening here in Payson.
This newly accredited educational approach is offered to students in their third year of medical school at the University College of Medicine-Phoenix. The Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (LIC), accredited in 2019, began at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. While other medical students across the country could not work with patients because of the pandemic, our students immersed themselves in providing vital help with Payson's testing and mass vaccination efforts. The LIC training allows medical students to follow patients across multiple specialties during their mentorship. The program focuses on the traditional mentor/mentee relationship that has proven effective in delivering many positive outcomes for the student, doctor, and patient.
For the student, it is a nine-month program that gives a "threaded experience," meaning that the student is involved in multiple areas of medicine within the healthcare community during their hands on part of their training program—avoiding the learning method that has the student studying in different areas of medicine each week. This learning style allows the student to see patients in multiple scenarios, and it also strengthens and builds a stronger foundation for a more holistic understanding. The relationship is strengthened by the time spent together assisting the doctor with introductions, medical histories, and base information. That, coupled with giving students the opportunity to communicate and understand the patient, allows the patient to feel heard.
For the doctor, this approach can provide much-needed assistance to handle the constant and often intense demands within the medical practice. The program's faculty is over 90% voluntary. They volunteer their time and resources to benefit our communities and train the next generation of doctors to take over care of patients they've been caring for decades - some even for generations.
For local patients, it provides an opportunity to receive more care and comfort by spending more one-on-one time with a health advocate. The advocate, as a trained medical professional, can assist an individual in multiple areas of medicine, creating a more seamless transition between specialties because of the established trusted relationship.
"It is a much better learning experience to feel settled, build confidence, build relationships with the community, and mentor professors," Jonathan Cartsonis, Director of the LIC, explains.
Furthermore, it brings more opportunities for the area's youth to get involved and engaged in career fields of medicine in a rural setting. Many may have the chance to get trained in the community in which they grew up. Statistics show that students placed for clinical training in rural communities are much more likely to return to that community for their practice.
Kenny Evans, President of the MHA Foundation, who has been involved with this project from the beginning, assures, "Our goal is to benefit future patients by training rural doctors. Although our focus is on our community's needs, we are training any rural doctors for any rural community. We, alongside the University Medical staff, spent thousands of hours getting this program ready and accredited as a new teaching model and now getting it accepted nationwide. What's happening in Payson is becoming important for rural health all across America as Payson has become the national center of excellence in rural medical education."
