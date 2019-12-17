The kindergarten through second grade Payson Elementary School Christmas Concert packed the Payson High School auditorium with family and friends on Dec. 3.
“It was standing room only at both concerts,” said Corrine VandenBerg, PES music teacher. “I have never seen it so packed… but then our enrollment is up to 545 (students)!”
Students performed classic holiday tunes such as “Jingle Bells,” “We wish you a Merry Christmas” and “I’m Gettin’ Nuttin’ for Christmas.”
VandenBerg tossed in more contemporary tunes with “Nice, Nice Christmas” and “Shout!”
“We closed with “Silent Night,” featuring first-grader Alondra Palestine,” said VandenBerg.
