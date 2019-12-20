What’s in a name?
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, according to Shakespeare.
Of course, that didn’t necessarily work out well for Romeo and Juliet. Nonetheless, Gila Community College remains hopeful its name change will involve less drama.
Now, maybe you knew.
Probably you didn’t.
But when you get a degree from Gila Community College, it’s actually coming from Eastern Arizona College, down Thatcher way.
So in a belated effort to avoid confusion, Gila Community College is in the process of changing its name to Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus.
So why change the name after all these years?
Well, turns out — there’s probably less here than meets the eye.
EAC-Payson Dean Pam Butterfield said nothing will change but the name, with all the same programs going forward.
Gila Community College Provisional District board member Jan Brocker agreed. The name change will avoid confusion, but it won’t prevent the board from continuing to study the possibility of seeking independent accreditation. In that case, the name will change back.
“This is mostly in response to federal mandates that EAC recently received,” said Brocker. The purpose of the new signs and graphics is to clarify for students and other stakeholders that EAC provides the curricula offered at the GCC provisional district and that certificates and degrees are conferred by EAC.”
The marketing director for Gila County, Leitha Griffin, said, “The signs will have both logos — Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus and Gila Community College Provisional District. We’ve had this relationship for years — so it’s not really a name change. I think it just goes down to wanting to make sure our students understand that for their classes they’re Eastern Arizona College students.”
You look confused.
So here’s the longer version of how we got into this flip, floppy situation.
Way back when, the Arizona Legislature all but slammed the door on the creation of new community college districts. Existing rural colleges like EAC got extra funding, but lawmakers made it much harder for new college districts to form — eager to avoid future costs to the state. So in 2002, Gila County voters formed the Gila Community College “Provisional” District — which means it wasn’t accredited. The GCC provisional district didn’t have the enrollment to win accreditation and even then wouldn’t get the extra funding existing rural districts enjoyed. Accreditation is essential for ensuring universities and employers will recognize the degrees granted.
The Gila Community College Provisional District — with campuses in both Payson and Globe — solved the problem by first striking a deal with the Pima Community College District in 2003 to provide accredited classes. Then in 2005 the provisional district established an intergovernmental agreement to provide accredited classes with Eastern Arizona College, which is in Graham County.
The GCC provisional district has its own board and priorities — but pays EAC close to $1 million annually to provide a credential and a host of services. The employees actually work for EAC, which also bears the expense of meeting all the accreditation requirements imposed by the Higher Learning Commission.
Recently, the Higher Learning Commission raised questions about the Gila Community College name when it came to academic affairs, after ignoring the issue for many years. The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) auditors took it into their heads that students graduating from Gila Community College wouldn’t realize their degree was coming from EAC — even though that’s what it says on the diploma and the course guide.
So the HLC suggested GCC call itself Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus, at least as far as the academics goes. The Globe campus is also changing its name.
So, does that make sense?
Well, if you’re still with us — might as well thrown in one more twist.
The Gila Community College Provisional District board has been pondering seeking separate accreditation for years. The district even got a bill through the Legislature in 2015 to make it at least possible for an existing provisional district receive accreditation — while barring the creation of any new provisional districts. However, that remains an expensive and time-consuming process.
Brocker said the board will decide in the next few months whether to seek accreditation or simply accept the status quo. The timing on the name change is coincidental, she said and has no impact on the powers or independence of the GCC provisional district.
Besides, if the college gains accreditation on its own, the board can always change the name back. Or maybe come up with something entirely different.
After all: What’s in a name?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!