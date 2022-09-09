Kimberly Wright, a new biology instructor at Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus, said she’ll “be busy in a good way” this fall as she begins teaching in the Rim Country.
Keeping Wright, an associate professor, busy will be courses in microbiology, introduction to biology, anatomy and physiology I and II, kinetic anatomy, allied health and environmental biology.
Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fort Lewis College in Colorado and a Ph.D. in naturopathic medicine from Southwest College of New Mexico. She spent six years as a professor in Phoenix, teaching such subjects as anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, microbiology, human development and nutrition.
Wright said physiology is her favorite field. In addition to her instructing career, she has a private practice specializing in mental health.
She’s no stranger to the Payson area, either; she has gone camping here for eight years and feels comfortable on the campus.
“I feel like I’m already part of the family there,” she said. “They’ve been really helpful.”
Wright said the campus’ lab space is “huge and beautiful,” even including a saltwater aquarium that allows students to observe some marine life.
She also appreciates the area’s outdoor spaces — hiking and cycling are some of her favorite pastimes – and she looks forward to being part of a small community.
For students interested in the subject, Wright offers both day and evening classes. “There’s never a dull moment in science” she said.
Registration for the spring 2023 semester begins Oct. 12: Spring semester begins Jan. 17, 2023. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers a tuition waiver for 55+ students who have lived in Arizona for over a year.
For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson campus administration office at 928-468-8039.
