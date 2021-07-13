This fall, Eastern Arizona College’s Payson Campus offers a class that combines working out with fun dance moves and a way to socialize with fellow students.
Put off for a year because of COVID-19, Zumba® class is coming to campus this autumn – and it will be in-person.
“It’s for cardio exercise purposes, and it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather dance than any other form of exercise,” said instructor Lisa Evans, who taught Zumba® for 10 years at different locations in Payson before coming to EAC.
“I’m super excited about the opportunity.”
Zumba® is a whole-body cardio/aerobic workout that uses upbeat Latin dance styles – its slogan is “Ditch the Workout, Join the Party.” Not only is it a good way to burn calories by moving to the music, it can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
The class also provides an opportunity to socialize with fellow students and make new friends in person after a year where a number of classes went remote.
“The more people you have, the better,” said Evans.
The EAC Payson Campus Zumba® class is at 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 24.
If you are interested in registering for the Zumba® class, contact the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office, 928-468-8039. Don’t forget about the 55+ senior waiver on registration fees.
