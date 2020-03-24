The Payson Elks Lodge has recognized another batch of outstanding students in the community.
Elks Lodge No. 2154 named Selah Spalding and Carter Kelton February students of the Month from Julia Randall Elementary School.
Selah, grade 3, is the daughter of Billy and Emerald Spalding. Selah was chosen for being an exemplary student, a model for others, and is kind and thoughtful toward others.
Carter, grade 5, is the son of Kody and Cassidy Kelton. Carter was chosen for student of the month for his pillars of character, for being trustworthy and always putting effort into his learning.
Nominated and chosen by Rim Country Middle School is Angelica MacFarlane. Angelica is in eighth grade, and the daughter of Angus and Jennifer MacFarlane. She takes advanced classes and is receiving credit in high school courses as an eighth grader. She placed third in the Arizona Science Fair with a score in the top 10% of all competitors. She is also an honor student and athlete.
A school panel in each school within the jurisdiction of the sponsoring lodge selects students of the month.
Students are nominated monthly by classmates and teachers in their schools and then screened by a school committee for selections the student of the month.
Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selecting students of the month.
