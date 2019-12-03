The Payson Elks Lodge has started a new monthly scholarship program for students. The Elks Lodge Student of the Month program is an effort to bring recognition to outstanding youth in the area.
A school panel selects students for the award.
Students are nominated monthly by classmates and teachers in their schools. Each school may select a boy and a girl for the award.
Elks Lodge No. 2154 has announced Madison Plain and Stetson Santana are October students of the month from Julia Randall Elementary School.
Madison, grade 5, is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Plain. Madison was nominated and chosen for her responsibility, helpfulness and respectfulness to her classmates and teachers. She is also a member of the choir and Excel Club.
Stetson, grade 3, is the son of Jonnie and Eric Santana. Stetson was nominated and chosen for student of the month for being a very giving student and his willingness to help, no matter what the job or assignment entails.
Nominated and chosen by Rim Country Middle School is Matthew Johnson. Matthew is in seventh grade, and the son of Jeana Vitale. He is extremely helpful, friendly and an all around amazing student. Matthew also plays an integral part in the school’s student government.
For more information, contact Gayla Robles at gjrobles52@gmail.com or the Elks Lodge, 928-474-2572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!