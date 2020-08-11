Gila County emergency personnel will assemble Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the quarterly meeting of Gila County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).
The public is welcome to join.
An agenda for the meeting, and the specific online address and login information, will be published Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Call or email Jason Gillette at 480-721-3855 or jason.gillette@guildhealthconsulting.com for the agenda, the website and login information before the meeting. Quarterly meetings used to be in-person, but have moved online.
Connect with organizers through Gila County Health and Emergency Management’s page on Facebook – like and follow for public health alerts and emergency planning tips and information, too: facebook.com/gilacohealthem/.
The LEPC meets quarterly, providing a forum for emergency management, local responders, industry and the public to work together to evaluate, understand, train, coordinate and communicate chemical hazards in the community and develop Hazmat emergency plans, which provide information about chemicals in the community to citizens, government agencies and emergency responders.
The LEPC’s initial task was to develop emergency plans to prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies. The EPA’s list of hazardous substances provided a focus for setting priorities in the planning effort. These plans must be reviewed annually and updated. Because the LEPC’s members represent the community, they should be familiar with factors that affect public safety, the environment, and the economy of the community. This expertise will be essential as the LEPC develops plans tailored to the needs of its planning district.
