Something strange happened 800 years ago down in the Verde Valley and the nearby mesa tops. Was it war — or something else?
The people living there started building big masonry buildings, with high walls and narrow entryways. They constructed dozens of big, walled compounds with 50 to 200 rooms, each one in line-of-sight from the next settlement down the line.
Previously, they had lived in small groups in scattered pit houses loosely strung along streams and river bottoms, without walls or defenses.
Were they building fortresses?
Now add another puzzle piece.
For some reason, a 35-mile wide gap opened up between the settlements in the uplands and the outriders of the much larger Hohokam civilization in the Valley.
The Hohokam had built hundreds of miles of irrigation canals to support a population of 20,000 or 30,000. They not only had a booming, specialized culture with trade routes from New Mexico to California and down into Mexico but signs of a wealthy, upper class.
They laboriously built great earthen mounds, with the compounds of the elites built on top.
So why did the uplands people turn their towns into forts? And why did the gap develop?
Some 20 years ago, archaeologist D.R. Wilcox and his fellow researchers proposed an intriguing explanation. They suggested the “Verde Valley Confederacy” formed in response to large-scale raids by the Hohokam, who could muster raiding parties of 1,000. Such a force could easily overwhelm the Verde Valley and Perry Mesa people, unless they banded together.
Perhaps the Hohokam raiders were retaliating. Or perhaps droughts, floods and famine had made them desperate and aggressive.
An intriguing theory.
But how do you figure out what happened 700 years ago with no written record or oral accounts? A team of researchers has tackled that question, with space-age science focused on one of the few clues left behind — pottery.
The researchers from Arizona State University and Washington State University with help from a host of local archaeologists tackled that question with a landmark analysis of the origins of hundreds of pieces of pottery recovered from more than a dozen major settlements in the Verde Valley, Perry Mesa and the Bloody Basin — all considered part of the Verde Valley Confederacy. The settlements included Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot now national monuments as well as a network of other settlements built between A.D. 1250 and A.D. 1300 and occupied for nearly 200 years before their still-mysterious abandonment.
The researchers wanted to test the theory that 10,000 to 13,000 people living in 135 documented sites were economically connected.
The theory rests heavily on the mesa top settlements on Perry Mesa, positioned to spot an approaching Hohokam raiding party. They could have passed the warning down what amounted to line-of-sight watch towers — like Gondor calling for help from Rowan in “The Lord of the Rings.”
The settlements of Perry Mesa were built on tough, volcanic soil with limited sources of water, so if they were key to the defense of the larger area they must have relied on the farming communities along the river for basic necessities.
The pottery left behind offered a way to test for that interdependence. Electron microscopes and other modern methods can now pinpoint the precise origins of the sand and mud used to make pottery. Normally, potters rely on nearby deposits of sand. But the ASU team reasoned a close-knit Verde Valley Confederacy would have shared pots, especially the Perry Mesa settlements, with much less suitable sand and water.
The researchers figured if the Confederacy was tight-knit, Perry Mesa would have gotten more pots from elsewhere and the pots would have come from many different settlements within the alliance.
So what did they find?
Kind of mixy matchy.
The pottery from Perry Mesa generally didn’t come from the local sand, dominated by basalts with a certain chemical signature. However, the sand could have come from the steep walled canyons on the sides of the mesa, which had a lot more granite.
Secondly, they did find a mixture of pots that showed trade between Perry Mesa, the Verde Valley and the Bloody Basin. But local sands still dominated in the pottery of each cluster.
“Our results thus far leave open the possibility that Perry Mesa communities may have produced most of their own plainware pottery. The ceramic data thus far fails to support the Verde Confederacy Model.”
Overall, the results suggest “there was relatively frequent interaction between settlements in adjacent regions” with about 15% of the pottery in any given community coming from elsewhere. However, the Perry Mesa settlements mostly exchanged goods among themselves, as did the settlements along the Verde River.
“The exchange patterns in this analysis are not necessarily consistent with the original formulation of the Verde Confederacy Model, which posits that there was regular and continuous interaction among all pueblos in the confederacy.”
So in the end, the mystery remains.
Which is kind of cool, since questions — not answers — drive the most creative and interesting science.
Clearly, something happened.
The people in the uplands built their castles — even as flood and drought and the exhaustion of surrounding natural resources stressed the Hohokam.
And the tantalizing question remains: Was it war, or something else?
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
