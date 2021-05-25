The Arizona Game and Fish Department estimates that this year could see increased instances of wildlife coming into communities, campgrounds and other areas of human development because of drought conditions.
Bears are a part of life in Rim Country, as most residents and visitors know — or soon find out. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has already begun to see increased bear activity near human habitation and has received a number of calls on nuisance bears.
Black bears are typically shy, non-aggressive animals that avoid humans in most cases. It’s important for area residents and visitors to remember, “nuisance bears” are made, not born.
Some of the recent bear activity reported may be partially blamed on Arizona’s continued drought. In roaming outside their normal range seeking water, bears may stumble onto unsecured human food sources. In other cases, it is the natural behavior of a subadult male bear looking for a new territory this time of year that may bring it into local communities (subadult males must disperse and find new territories, while females are often allowed to live within the mother’s territory). In either case, when bears discover human food in this process of dispersing, it may cause them to stay, rather than simply move through the area.
Under the department’s human-wildlife conflict policy, wildlife officers consider the bear’s behavior, age, sex and whether it’s a threat to human safety when determining when to relocate or lethally remove a bear.
According to a Gila County ordinance adopted in 2001, it is unlawful for any person to intentionally feed a bear or bears, or to attract bears by intentionally, negligently or recklessly placing water, garbage, refuse, human or animal food or edibles in a place that is physically accessible to bears.
Bears are opportunistic wildlife. When humans make food available to them, they will continue to take advantage of that food source, eventually losing their fear of humans in the process. These situations create a very real public safety threat to people. Knowing this puts the responsibility upon us to eliminate bear attractants and keep wildlife wild, in the following ways:
• Keep all trash inside a secured area until collection day. If that’s not possible, keep food waste in a bag in the freezer and place those in the trash as close to collection time as possible. If you’ll be out of town or are a weekend visitor, ask a neighbor to place your trash out on collection day.
• Take bird feeders — both hummingbird and seed — down at night — or remove completely if a bear has discovered it.
• Keep pet food inside and remove all uneaten food.
• Secure livestock at all times.
Do your part to keep bears and people safe.
If you encounter a bear, back away slowly to a place of safety, if available. If a bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself look as large as possible, making loud noises, and throwing objects at it. Do not run. In the rare event of a bear attack, fight back aggressively and use bear spray.
For more information or questions on living with bears and keeping wildlife wild, visit the department’s website at www.azgfd.gov/urbanwildlife.
