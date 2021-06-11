I admit that I was initially excited about the Canyon Creek Hatchery (CCH) Gila trout propagation efforts because I wanted to catch one of the two native trout to Arizona. I did not have the big picture in mind that Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) had with regard to this species.
That quickly changed a few years ago when I was invited to a meeting where Trevor Nelson, Canyon Creek Hatchery manager, Kyle Tulisiak, eastern regional hatchery supervisor and Geoffrey Rabinovich, statewide hatchery supervisor spoke to the Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA). They outlined the plan for a pilot program to propagate Gila trout from brood stock raised on-site that would produce future generations specifically for recreational stocking in Arizona waters.
In addition, this program would provide a valuable insurance against a catastrophic accident of this protected species at Mora National Fish Hatchery MNFH in New Mexico, which serves as the repository of the remaining strains of Gila trout populations.
The department has been very active for years in establishing recovery populations of both Gila and Apache trout in selected streams in the state. The progress that they have made, has resulted in the opening for the first time this year of the most successful of these recovery streams to catch-and-release angling using only single point barbless flies and lures from May 1 through Dec. 31, when natural spawning is not occurring in the streams.
Mora supplies the eggs for the Gila trout recovery streams efforts, and also has provided surplus eggs after those requirements are met for recreational fishing opportunities. These surplus eggs from Mora became the foundation for the Canyon Creek Hatchery Gila trout brood stock program.
The primary goal of this program is to learn and apply the most effective strategies to raise Gila trout from egg to brood stock, and then to continue applying best practices as they produce future generations of Gila trout at CCH.
This will certainly make the hatchery staff more successful each year with their operation, and also inform the department as it hopes to expand production of Gila and Apache trout for recreational fishing opportunities for anglers excited about these beautiful fish that are native to our state.
A critical component of AZGFD efforts, which I believe often goes unnoticed, is the effective use of research in its quest for information to enhance department management practices. That is certainly evident at Canyon Creek Hatchery.
The CCH staff has continued to demonstrate incredible ingenuity with a trout species that exhibits wild tendencies and is skittish to the point of being unwilling to eat if they are frightened by human contact while being fed, or when their tanks are being cleaned.
I have had the good fortune to observe the staff’s efforts throughout this process on several occasions over the years, and have been amazed at the results, and how they continue to introduce strategies that enhance the success of their Gila trout production at a phenomenal rate.
Initially, fingerlings in the rearing building were placed in rectangular tanks with plastic tarps fastened over sections of the water to provide cover for the fish. Now these trout are raised in a tall circular tank that hides the presence of staff and causes the fish to continue to swim against a current resulting in improved physical condition. Even the cleaning of the circular tanks has the nervous nature of the fish in mind, as the waste is collected in the center at the bottom of the tank and is quickly eliminated with the pull of a plug, avoiding human disturbance to the fish.
The difference between hatchery-raised rainbow trout and Gila trout is profound. Rainbow trout raised at CCH react very positively to human presence. Even when staff is cleaning their tanks, rainbows associate humans with food, and are ready to eat immediately. That means rainbow trout grow at a faster rate than Gilas because they don’t stop eating if disturbed. Early in the process, the Gila trout were fed by hand like rainbows, but the staff soon learned that they had to actually toss the food across the adjoining rainbow trout raceway to avoid scaring the Gila trout.
Now the young Gilas, the adult trout being readied for stocking, and the large brood stock are fed with automatic feeders on timers that again eliminates human contact. As an angler, I love that the Gilas act much more like a wild trout right from the beginning. Their preference for cover, and their quick response to perceived danger is what I want in a trout in the stream.
The Gila trout program took a major step forward this spring when the eggs that CCH received from MNFH three years ago finally developed into mature, viable brood stock fish in the two- to four-pound range. Besides the Gila trout that CCH has been stocking in the East Verde River for the past two years much to the delight of anglers, these specially selected fish have been raised in six, 1,500-gallon circular tanks at CCH for the express purpose of future egg production for recreational Gila trout fishing in Arizona. The staff had long anticipated this spring’s spawning window, and the fish did not disappoint.
The 120 brood stock females were fertilized with brood stock males and resulted in over 40,000 eggs that hatched and have become young Gila fry on their way to growing into stockable fish two years from now.
There have been a number of stressful and intensive work situations driven by the timing of the life cycle of the trout over the past few months. Certainly the spawning window, when the trout had to be regularly assessed for spawning readiness, and then eggs and milt expressed from the fish was an exciting time, yet quite labor intensive.
Once the eggs were fertilized, they were in a very fragile “green” egg stage where they had to be handled with extreme care and provided substantial, yet delicate water flow around the eggs. These newly fertilized eggs were positioned between two small meshed screens allowing just enough space to provide support, but not jostling, while water flowed continuously around the eggs in specially designed compartments called Heath trays.
In these containers, the water flows from the top of the stack of Heath trays through successive racks of trays to the bottom, keeping a constant flow of water over the immobilized eggs. These trays are designed to replicate, but with greater hatching success, what is done naturally in the streams when the adult fish cover their fertilized eggs with gravel to hold them in place while the water permeates the loose gravel providing dissolved oxygen to the developing eggs. This stage lasts approximately three to four weeks.
When the green eggs develop an eye, the egg hardens to protect the developing fry within. At this stage, the eyed eggs are transferred into upwelling jars that provide a tumbling action to the eggs that keeps them highly oxygenated, and provides an environment for easy transformation to the sac-fry phase of development when young trout that have hatched can begin swimming in the upwelling jars. The eyed egg phase lasts about a week, and the sac-fry stage lasts about two weeks.
During this phase, the fry depend on the attached sac for nourishment. After the egg sac is absorbed, the fry begin feeding on their own and are on their way to becoming Gila trout fingerlings. They are still under close observation in the rearing building during this phase, and are given special care, taking into account their skittish nature, to be sure that they continue to grow as quickly as possible.
In addition to these approximately 40,000 developing fry, there are currently 11,000 2-year-old Gila trout in the two raceways designated for Gila trout production at CCH. Most of these 2-year-old fish will be stocked into the East Verde River, while some will be kept for future brood stock production.
This pilot program continues to provide important information about best practices for raising Gila trout, and has the very real benefit of providing beautiful Gilas for recreational fishing.
One of the goals of the program is to continually improve the brood stock so that the fish produced at CCH are ideal for recreational fishing in Arizona. This is a different goal than at Mora National Fish Hatchery whose purpose is to assure the continued viability of the five remaining Gila trout lineages. Each strain has developed over countless generations for success in a particular watershed, but some have characteristics that would make them less suitable for hatchery production and recreational stocking.
Canyon Creek Hatchery is interested in fast-growing trout that will adapt well to Arizona streams and provide a quality fishing experience for anglers. As part of that effort, CCH will add eggs produced at Mora to be sure that the population that is being developed has a range of the best traits available to continue to strengthen the hatchery’s production of Gila trout destined for recreational stocking.
The Mogollon Sporting Association, Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited/Payson Flycasters Club, Desert Flycasters Club, Arizona Flycasters Club, and Old Pueblo Chapter of Trout Unlimited donated additional funds beyond the normal hatchery budget that the staff have used to purchase a variety of specialized equipment, tools, and even trout food to maximize the successful production of these fish.
The MSA led this effort with a $25,000 donation and understood the value of supporting this program not only from the angling perspective, but also for the economic draw that these highly sought after trout will continue to provide for Rim Country communities.
I am continually impressed with the dedicated AZGFD staff that I come across in the field, along the streams, working behind the scenes, and attending meetings on behalf of our fish and wildlife. This program is another example of AZGFD excellence.
Canyon Creek Hatchery Manager Trevor Nelson’s passion for his fish, and his leadership of a very skilled and determined staff not only have led to phenomenal success with the program, but have recently earned CCH staff an award at the Native and Wild Trout Conference for their hard work and accomplishments.
The Gila trout program at CCH was one of several efforts highlighted during the 12th Annual Native and Wild Trout Conference sponsored by AZGFD and the Arizona Council of Trout Unlimited, which was held virtually this year. If you are interested in learning more about the Gila trout brood program, it is featured in session two of the five-session conference located on the webinar/news tab on the Arizona Council of Trout Unlimited website (az-tu.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!