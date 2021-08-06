The Bush Fire, which started on June 13, 2020 and consumed 193,455 acres in the mountains west of Tonto Basin, caused severe damage. Now, a year and nearly two months later, Gila County is getting financial help to deal with some of the damage.
At its Aug. 3 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for $134,000 to mitigate flooding of Reno Creek in Punkin Center, including areas near the Tonto Basin School, the old Tonto Basin Fire Station and private properties.
The work is to be completed in 60 days from the award of the contract. Gila County will be responsible for 25% of this construction total, as it is a reimbursable funding source.
According to the county’s Public Works Department, NRCS has agreed to the bank protection suggested by Kimley-Horn along Reno Creek to protect the values at risk in Punkin Center.
