On Monday, fire officials put out several brush fires reported off State Route 260 east of Payson.
By Tuesday, rain was falling and the National Weather Service was issuing winter storm warnings.
Snow accumulation could reach “totals of 22 inches over the highest peaks,” reported the Flagstaff NWS office.
In Payson, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the area received 2.85 inches of rain and more rain was predicted as the Roundup went to press Thursday morning.
This week’s storm comes after northern Arizona suffered its worst monsoon in recorded history. When the current storm arrived, fuel moisture levels had dropped to parched.
With the recent storm, Payson’s rainfall total for November is 2.98 inches, bringing the yearly rainfall total to 17.8 inches, 2 inches below the 30-year average.
Rain and snow showers were expected to decrease from west to east across the state through Friday morning.
The storm should move on by Friday afternoon with sunny weather returning through the weekend and highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
More rain is possible Monday in Payson as well as Wednesday, according to the NWS.
