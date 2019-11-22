Small craft boaters may still use the C.C. Cragin Reservoir until the first major snowfall, according to staff at the Coconino National Forest.
“The C.C. Cragin Reservoir did not close on Nov. 12,” said Amelia Galuski, acting support service specialist for the Coconino. “The norm is to close (Forest Road 751) after the first substantial snow and reopen it around the first of April, but it is all weather-dependent.”
The gate to the boat launch closed after the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday, however.
“People will still be able to access the water with various craft, however, trailer launching will not be an option,” said Galuski.
The low water levels now cause a hazardous trailer launch for larger boats, but not small crafts, like a kayak.
“The reservoir is open to kayakers and canoes, and anyone who can walk their watercraft about 100 yards down to the water.”
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!