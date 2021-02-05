Plans to reopen the road from Strawberry to Fossil Creek and maintain visitor levels at some 80,000 annually has provoked a vigorous protest from a coalition of environmental groups.
The U.S. Forest Service recently released a proposed management plan that represented a continuation of the status quo from the past several years, with a summer permit system to limit daily visitors to 810 visitors and about 148 vehicles a day between April 1 and Oct. 1. The proposed management plan also held out the distant hope of reopening FR 708 between Strawberry and the canyon bottom for off-road vehicles, providing the Forest Service can find the $3 million to $6 million needed to repair the narrow, eroding road — which remains subject to rock slides.
“We support the existing permit system, but object to the grossly excessive proposed visitation levels,” said an objection filed by the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, Maricopa Audubon, the Great Old Broads for Wilderness and the Center for Biological Diversity.
The objection suggested visitation during the peak season should be limited to more like 20,000 and suggested the Forest Service should abandon the plan to restore even off-road vehicle access to FR 708. If the narrow, switch-backing dirt road remains closed, Rim Country residents would have to continue driving almost to Camp Verde and reach the creek on a 15-mile dirt road from there. Either that, or hike down the rigorous Fossil Springs Trail, which descends 1,500 feet to the canyon bottom along a four-mile path.
Rim Country Search and Rescue and the Pine Fire Department have waged a long battle to convince the Forest Service to reopen FR 708. They provide the rescue crews that respond to the flood of calls to rescue distressed hikers, medical emergencies and drownings mostly set out from Pine. Instead of a two-hour rescue down FR 708, those rescue crews and their volunteer workers often must spend eight hours or more for a single rescue.
However, the coalition of environmental groups said the creek has continued to suffer erosion, water quality issues, unsafe conditions for hikers and swimmers, damage to wildlife and overuse in the current, permit-based system — even with FR 708 closed.
The Forest Service has promised to limit impacts through “adaptive management,” but has failed to do so in the past five years, said the objection.
“This is akin to a physician advising acceptance of a patient’s degraded condition and recommending continuation of the very actions precluding the patient’s recovery. This is called malpractice,” said the coalition in its recently filed objection.
Congress declared Fossil Creek a “wild and scenic” river after the Forest Service struck a deal with Arizona Public Service to shut down a hydropower electrical generation plant and return water to the stream bed. The waters of the spring-fed creek are rich in travertine, which has begun to rebuild formations that have created a 17-mile chain of plunge pools fed by 72-degree, crystal-clear water. The travertine coats the stream bottom, ensuring the blue-green water remains perfectly clear.
The creek has become a wildlife refuge, with perhaps the state’s best assemblage of endangered native fish and a host of rare and endangered species. The creek’s also sacred to the Yavapai and Apache.
The creation of a creek that rivaled world-famous Havasupai just 90 minutes from the nation’s fifth-largest city resulted in an explosion of use. The lack of facilities resulted in pollution of the creek with human waste and mounds of garbage left by the explosion in visitation, which topped 100,000 in the year before the Forest Service imposed the summer permit system while it studied how to manage the creek under the terms of the Wild and Scenic River Act. The law requires the Forest Service to manage the creek in a way that protects the unique and “outstandingly remarkable” qualities of the river. Recreation wasn’t listed as one of those unique features. However, the law requires the Forest Service to “outstandingly remarkable” qualities, including wildlife, geology, water quality and cultural aspects.
The environmental groups’ objections said, “we are incredulous” that the Forest Service would even consider a $6 million repair of the Fossil Creek Road from Strawberry when it hasn’t come up with the money for even simply monitoring plans to document the impact of the heavy human use on wildlife and water quality. Moreover, not cutting back on peak usage during the summer “guarantees that recovery will not be possible as inadequate monitoring funding will additionally guarantee the Forest Service will never monitor as promised, which is established Forest Service practice.”
The objection continued, “spending $6 million to support a few businesses in Strawberry and to permit a few dozen OHVs to drive through the middle Fossil Creek is irresponsible and a poor use of scarce funding.”
The objection also said the current level of use poses a danger to the public, given the drownings in places like the “toilet bowl” feature at the decommissioned dam below the springs and the hot, exposed Bob Bear Trail.
“You are apparently more concerned with jamming in visitors than with providing a safe recreational experience,” the objection concluded.
Other objections included:
• Allowing horses to use the Fossil Creek Springs Trail will cause too much erosion and damage to the trail.
• Continuing the catch-and-release fall and winter fishing season for Verde trout and other native chub poses too great a risk anglers will introduce non-native fish and bait to the stream.
• Building proposed bridges on the Flume Trail for horses or emergency OHVs could impact the endangered Fossil Creek springsnail.
(1) comment
I thought there had already been agreement to fix and open that narrow road (more like a large trail) for SAR & LEO ATVs only. Last I saw, there was a gate and a padlock at the beginning of the road, to which only SAR and LEO had the combination. The road is too dangerous for the average recreational ATV driver to negotiate, but it is absolutely necessary for rescuing people without having to spend hours hiking down, and then back up, the long, steep trail. So the environmentalists are crying wolf and overstating their anti-access position once again.
