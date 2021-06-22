Gary and Carol Ewert can only sit and wait.
And hope.
And sweat.
And be thankful.
The Pine couple got what they needed and got out safely after getting the notice to evacuate.
They got their truck, car and trailer to the shelter at Payson Event Center set up for Pine and Strawberry residents with trailers, campers and livestock. They don’t have any livestock and found a spot along one side of the large dirt parking lot next to a line of trees.
The main Red Cross shelter for people is at Wilson Dome on the Payson High School campus, with the Humane Society chipping in and sheltering some small animals at Rim Country Middle School.
But those with large animals and trailers, come to the event center.
A heat wave that’s sent temperatures soaring into the triple digits in Rim Country, presents challenges for about 10 or so Pine-Strawberry families that brought their families, campers, trailers and large animals to the event center for an unknowable period.
It could have been more comfortable.
“Well, we’re mad because we didn’t bring our generator,” Carol said. “So, it’s a little warm.”
But, they aren’t complaining.
“It’s fine,” said Gary. “We’ll survive.”
“It is,” Carol said. “We’ve been in the Valley about five days and it was 117, so this is a piece of cake.”
The temperature in Payson on Saturday was closer to 100.
But they probably weren’t sitting outside in the Valley like they are these days.
They’re lucky that they have another home in the Valley and can wait there in the air conditioning for the signal to return to their home in Pine.
It’s unclear when they’ll be able to return to the property they’ve owned for 50 years and what they’ll find when they do. Officials Sunday said evacuees should be prepared to stay away for another week.
But they escaped the Backbone Fire. That’s all that really matters.
Gary said they actively worked to keep the property as Firewise as possible.
So, that helps their chances of having a house to return to.
They already had some of what they wanted to bring with them packed in the truck.
“We were in the Valley and were on our way back up there when we got the ‘Ready’ (notice in the Ready-Set-Go system).
“It didn’t take us very long because we had all the stuff and we brought it back up, we just didn’t take it out of the truck. (At “Go”) we didn’t have our trailer with us in the Valley, so we hooked all up and made sure we had some important papers, and left.”
The couple was returning to Pine because of the “Set” notice.
“We got here about 4 (p.m.) and all of a sudden, it moved to ‘Go’ very soon after that.”
They had made a list of items to take with them years ago. They’d never had to use it.
“We’ve had our usual list on our refrigerator for years,” Gary said.
“For a long time,” Carol said. “But this is the first time we’ve ever been evacuated.”
They didn’t have any horses or other large animals, which are welcome at the event center during the Backbone Fire. They had a dog, but had to put down their beloved 15-year-old Aussie a couple of weeks ago.
“She would not have handled it well,” Carol said. “She was a wonderful dog. She was so smart. She was suffering from dementia and she would have been confused. We miss her but it was a blessing that we didn’t have to do that (to her).”
So, they sit and wait.
And hope.
