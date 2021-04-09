Anyone for paintball?
That’s what Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism officials are asking as they bring a paintball tournament to Payson Event Center on Saturday, April 10.
Payson Event Center Coordinator Lauren Moore said it’s something different they hope people enjoy.
“The idea came about in a brainstorming session with myself and (Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director) Courtney (Spawn-Kort) about possible events that we could host at the event center that were not equestrian related, and trying to bring something that was new or different to the community,” Moore said.
The town is partnering with American Paintball Coliseum, which is headquartered in Denver, Colo. and has a Phoenix location.
“We had this on the schedule for 2020, but like most events it was canceled due to the pandemic,” Moore said. “We encourage the community to come and participate, get outside and have some fun.”
Anyone ages 10 and over may take part. Register online at paysonrimcountry.com/paintball/, through noon on April 9 at the parks & rec office at 1000 W. Country Club Drive, or at the event center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the last game starting at 12:30 p.m.
Games feature 10-player teams. Individuals will be assigned a team at the site.
The cost is $35 per individual and includes equipment.
Participants must purchase paintballs on site for $20 for 500 and $65 for 2,000.
For more information, call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
