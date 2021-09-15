“Stop this ride! I wanna get off!”
The boy realized he’d made a mistake riding The Sizzler, which spun him around and around before finally coming to a stop.
He survived The Sizzler, one of many carnival rides at the 67th Annual Northern Gila County Fair at Payson Event Center held Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12.
The fair featured a wide variety of exhibits, and events, such as horse shows, mounted shooting state finals, a junior livestock auction, food, games, live music, a petting zoo, a tractor display, a cornhole tournament and more.
Ribbon-winning arts and crafts were on display at Tonto Apache Gym during the fair.
The heat cut down on the number of visitors during the afternoons, but lots of people came out as the sun set and temperatures cooled.
Cassie Lyman is a volunteer on the Northern Gila County Fair board.
“Thursday night was amazing,” she said on Saturday morning of the free opening night. “We had a super Grand Opening, the best turnout we’ve had in years.
“We had Congressman Paul Gosar here, we kicked off a fundraiser for the Payson Senior Center. We pulled over 125 meals for that.
“(Friday) was great, as well. We had Kids Day and we had more than 500 kids from Payson Elementary, Pine(-Strawberry) School, Payson Christian School, JRE. So the kids had a fun time going around and seeing all the exhibits and getting to do the interactive booths and the petting zoo. The petting zoo was a hit. They were in and out of there all day.
“Then we had the Junior Livestock Show, with the animal showing and preparing for the market class and our champions.
“My son, Elias Lyman, 16 was lucky enough to win Grand Champion Market Steer, which is a pretty cool honor for us being local ranchers that supply meat to local consumers.”
