Step right up!
Welcome to the Beniches’ Circus of Horrors.
Every October, Amy and Kevin Beniche transform their home, at 206 W. Phoenix St., into a celebration of their favorite holiday.
You’ll find lots of creepy clowns in a variety of displays that really come to life after dark when the lights go on and the carnival music plays. Kevin, who works full-time as a licensed nursing assistant, needed six weeks to get everything set up.
“I started like September 1 and I’m really just now wrapping it up,” he said on Oct. 18.
They welcome people to come by anytime to look. But the real “party” is on Halloween, when the entire family gets into their costumes and they put up a circus tent in the driveway and bring out the popcorn and cotton candy machine, balloon animals and the fortune-teller’s booth, featuring Amy’s mother, Rosemary Chubinski.
“Once a year, she’s a fortune-teller,” Amy laughed.
Their son, Zane Grumbo and his girlfriend, Julie Endicott, also provide lots of help, as do Kevin and Amy’s daughters Rosabella Grumbo and Brooklyn Beniche.
“Our whole family dresses up as carnival folk,” Kevin said. “I’m the ringmaster, last year (Amy) was a lion tamer and this year she’s going to be like the ring mistress. And my daughters dress up as clowns.
“My son dresses up as Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story and people get freaked out, but they love it.”
And others jump in to help with the free event, as well.
“My friend, Amber Schlis, is the makeup artist that is doing our jester and creepy girl inside the tent,” Kevin said. “And Myles Gaehler volunteered his time to paint our carousel horse prop.”
They had put out some 1980s slasher movie character-themed displays for a few years before they committed to something bigger starting in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to most town events being shut down.
They wanted to offer everyone in town a fun activity. Amy came up with the idea of a creepy carnival theme.
“Nothing was going on for Halloween in 2020 and everybody was freaked out about going house-to-house, so we decided, ‘Why don’t we do something for the town,’” Kevin said. “My wife came up with the creepy carnival scene and I just kind of ran with it. I was like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
And it just keeps expanding every year as they find things to enhance the display at Spirit Halloween in the Valley, online or at thrift stores. They open up more displays on Halloween that aren’t visible in the days and nights leading up to the holiday.
“It’s just developed over time,” Kevin said. “We’d get like 400-plus people that come through on Halloween.”
It costs nothing to take part, but look for the donation buckets if you stop by.
“We’re not gonna stop (doing this), but it’s not cheap,” Kevin said.
But, they’ll keep doing it as long as people enjoy it as much as they do.
“We love it,” Amy said of Halloween. “It’s fun.”
