DeeDee Knierim thought she might get to relax a bit watching this year’s Olympic figure skating competition.
Her son, Chris Knierim, retired two years ago after he and his wife, Alexa, helped USA claim a team bronze medal in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
The Payson resident traveled to South Korea for those Olympics.
Now, she’d be watching on television and hoped to just enjoy seeing her daughter-in-law perform with new partner Brandon Frazier in the Beijing Olympics.
And she did. But the nerves returned as the pair helped the U.S. claim a team silver medal with a strong showing in the team pairs competition.
“I thought, ‘Oh, Chris is retired, so maybe I won’t be as nervous,’” DeeDee said. “No, that’s not true.
“It’s nerve-racking, and it’s enjoyable. We’re nervous all the time. (Someone asked) ‘Are you less nervous because it’s your daughter-in-law’ and I’m like, ‘No, she’s my kid, too. It’s the same.’
“You want them to do well. You know how hard they work.”
The pair got off to a spectacular start with a personal-best score of 75.0 in the short program on Thursday night (Arizona)/Friday morning (China), which left them third behind China and the Russian Olympic Committee.
They had a couple of mistakes in the free skate on Sunday night but still finished fifth in the final pairs team competition to earn 128.97 points that helped Team USA claim the silver medal in the team competition, which combines pairs, men’s, women’s and dance competitions.
She watched their short program from her oldest son’s home in Ramona, Calif. where she’s visiting to help care for her grandchildren.
She attended a watch party in La Jolla, Calif. for families of U.S. figure skaters for the Sunday night team pairs free skate where Alexa’s and Frazier’s mothers and families of other U.S. skaters gathered. NBC was there with a camera crew.
Alexa Knierim and Frazier will regroup and focus on the individual pairs competition set for Feb. 18 (short program) and 19 (free skate) at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Chris Knierim is serving as a coach for U.S. Figure Skating. He was born in Tucson. He’s in Colorado coaching because no family and just one coach may attend these Olympics.
DeeDee Knierim was born in Yuma and lives in Payson. She’s currently in California helping care for her oldest son’s grandchildren. She owned The Village Mercantile in the Swiss Village until selling it recently.
Her father, Ron Couch, has lived in Payson since 1987. His wife, Pam, died since she told the Roundup about her joy watching Chris and Alexa competing in the 2018 Olympics.
“We’ve had a few deaths in our family,” DeeDee said. “It’s been kind of a rough couple of years.”
DeeDee’s late grandparents, Helen and Leonard Couch, lived in Payson for many years, building a church here. They’re buried in Payson.
DeeDee is a former figure skater and coached for 30 years. She’s in Ramona, Calif. now where her oldest son and her grandchildren live.
“I love Payson, and I’m looking at another little house up there, so I’ll probably end up there. I go back and forth between Ramona, Calif. and Payson. I’m there about every three months or so. I still consider it my home.”
Alexa Knierim and Frazier will be part of the Stars On Ice Tour that’s coming to Glendale in May.
In an interview broadcast on NBC following the team pairs short program, Andrea Joyce asked Alexa what she learned in her first Olympic experience that’s going to help her in Beijing and what’s the best advice she’s given to Brandon because it’s his first Olympics?
“I feel like every competition is unique to itself and I think looking back to 2018, what I would have done differently is paced a little bit better and that’s what we’re doing here,” she said. “It’s gonna be a long time for us here and every day soak it in and be calm, cool and collected.”
DeeDee Knierim is trying to do just that, as well.
It’s easier said than done.
