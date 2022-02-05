Alexa and husband Chris Knierim won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.
At 6:15 p.m. Sunday night on NBC, Alexa hopes to claim a second Olympic pairs figure skating medal in Beijing, China with new partner Brandon Frazier.
Chris, who retired in 2020 and is serving as coach for the pair and Team USA, is a Tucson native. His mother, DeeDee Knierim is a Payson resident and business owner. His grandmother, Pam Couch, is also a Payson resident.
Alexa Knierim and Frazier look to close with another big performance in the free skate portion of the competition after opening with a strong short program that leaves them in third place behind China and the Russian Olympic Committee.
Their 75.0 score in the short program was their personal best and put them in first place before gold medal favorites China and ROC took the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium.
“How fun is this,” said NBC’s Tara Lipinski. “I was not expecting this. That is top quality.”
“The U.S. came to play,” added NBC’s Terry Gannon.
Japan stands fourth after the short program and could be their stiffest competition for the final spot on the podium.
Alexa talked about the performance in an interview with NBC’s Andrea Joyce.
“I am just in awe,” she said. “I’m so proud of us. I mean, there was a lot of push-down pressure we had within us. We were just trying to ignore it and we just really rose to the occasion today.”
The pair couldn’t compete in last month’s US Nationals after Frazier tested positive for COVID-19.
Joyce asked him about coming back strong after that.
“I wouldn’t, first of all, have been able to do it without Alexa, seriously,” he said. “It was just so much support I received.
“A great team we have. It took a lot of help; a lot of support. But, yeah, at the end of the day I took it day by day. I had to get healthy first then just get back to work.”
Joyce asked Alexa what she learned in her first Olympic experience that’s going to help her in Beijing and what’s the best advice she’s given to Brandon because it’s his first Olympics?
“I feel like every competition is unique to itself and I think looking back to 2018, what I would have done differently is paced a little bit better and that’s what we’re doing here,” she said. “It’s gonna be a long time for us here and every day soak it in and be calm, cool and collected.”
She certainly seemed calm.
"You can tell she's happiest when she's about eight feet in the air," Lipinski commented. "They look so relaxed."
Their performance in the short program helped USA lead the overall team standings, which combines men’s, dance and pairs competitions.
The pairs short program was the third of eight figure skating segments and USA was first with 28 points, ROC was second with 26, China third with 21 and Japan fourth with 20.
