The insiders have the inside track.
The Payson school board this afternoon will interview Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer White and Payson Center for Success Principal Linda Gibson to find a new superintendent of schools.
The board held a marathon nine-hour meeting on Wednesday to interview the top four finalists — which also included Sierra Vista School Superintendent Kelly Glass and Humbolt Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Cole Young.
After those interviews, the board spent hours over dinner and on into the evening discussing the options to replace former Superintendent Stan Rentz, who left abruptly mid-year to return to Georgia as a result of family issues.
The board decided to re-interview Gibson and White on Friday afternoon and could make a final decision Friday evening after those interviews, said a board member.
On Tuesday, the four finalists appeared at a community forum before their one-on-one interviews with the board. They were each contending for a job with a salary range of $105,000 to $120,000 running the 2,300-student district.
They all stressed the importance of teamwork and community relationships in their bid to win the job.
White and Gibson both stressed their success in the district, heaping praise on the status quo.
Young and Glass stressed their experience tackling tough problems in other districts — including Young’s experience in lifting school grades and Glass’ experience in coping with declining enrollment and tough budget choices.
The board winnowed 24 applicants down to four finalists and invited them to come to Payson to tour the community and meet with parents, faculty and staff. This time, all the finalists work at school districts in Arizona. This perhaps reflects a frustration with the time it took Rentz to get up to speed on the particular challenges and regulations facing Arizona schools, ranking 48th nationally in per-student funding.
The four finalists each detailed their accomplishments in the two-hour-long, round-robin question format in the Payson High School auditorium. All four have more than 20 years of experience in education, having worked as both teachers and administrators.
RCMS Principal
Jennifer White
White said her proudest accomplishment has been her service as principal of the middle school in Payson, hovering near a D rating when she started. The school’s state rating rose to a B for two years, before falling back to a C this year. White has worked as a middle school teacher, the high school athletic director, a kindergarten teacher, a reading specialist, a coach and a counselor. She has a master’s in counseling and administration and is working on her dissertation for a Ph.D. in education.
“We were able to create a culture where it was fantastic to succeed. There’s something wonderful about having middle school kids come up and say, ‘Miss White, I moved up a level in my reading.’ We’ve brought community members in for our students every day to make sure all of our students are prepared for college and career. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by an amazing team that works hard every day to make sure students succeed.”
White has spent most of her career in Payson, where she has also raised her five children. She praised the district’s ability to work with the community, citing the MHA Foundation’s support for the new AVID program, the dual-enrollment program and another foundation’s support for science and technology labs that include 3D printers and other advanced technology.
PCS Principal Linda Gibson
Gibson picked as her proudest accomplishment developing the online model at Payson Center for Success, the district’s alternative high school. The program got an A rating from the state this year, the first time the state has rated alternative high schools. Gibson also cited her development of the girls soccer program at the high school. Gibson has stressed internships as well as a model of online education where students work independently in class, with a teacher on hand to help them out when they get stuck.
She noted that she has also worked with the MHA Foundation to develop the district’s growing dual-enrollment college program. Gibson has spent 23 of her 27 years in education in Payson. She has worked as a teacher, a coach and a principal, with a master’s degree in counseling and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
“What I’m most proud of is the community we built. It’s about relationships. It’s about people. That’s what I’d like to bring to the Payson school district as a whole — we’re small, but we’re mighty.”
Humbolt Assistant Superintendent Cole Young
Young cited as his proudest accomplishment his work as principal of the underperforming Humbolt Elementary School.
“I brought the staff together and we decided it wasn’t acceptable. As principal, I was able to work with staff. We ended up a National Title 1 school and an Anne E. Casey National Spotlight school.
He now serves as educational services director for a 6,000-student district in Prescott Valley. He surveyed the community and implemented the resulting priorities. “We brought art to all the elementary schools. We have emphasized roundedness in our students. We’ve brought in digital literacy. We’ve brought in Google, so 82% of our faculty are level one certified.”
Young graduated from Northern Arizona University with degrees in business administration, education leadership and elementary education. He was named one of the top principals in the state by the Rodell Foundation and one of the top principals in the nation with the Terrell Bell Award.
Sierra Vista Superintendent Kelly Glass
Glass cited her work in boosting school letter grades in Sierra Vista, even in the face of budget cuts that ultimately convinced her to not seek a renewal of her contract.
“When I started in Sierra Vista” some two years ago “we had some low letter grades. We had some defunct programs and a $1.5 million deficit. We had a lot of complaints and violations. My staff worked really hard over the past year to re-mediate that budget deficit. It’s tough when you say ‘how long do we have to fix this’ and they say ‘now.’ One of the things I’m proudest of is that our K-2 reading rates were really very low, but we really got some great surprises this year on the reading scores. We went from 25% proficient to 75% proficient.”
However, she later noted that the district was forced to lay off more than 70 people and ultimately trim $3 million from the budget because of declining enrollment — driven by downsizing of the Fort Huachuca military base. The process proved difficult, ultimately prompting the decision to leave at the end of this school year.
Glass was the only finalist who has worked as a district superintendent. During her 23-year career she has worked as a special education teacher and as an administrator in finance, grant funding, human resources, curriculum and instruction. The mother of two has one granddaughter and has worked in Montana as well as several Arizona districts, including Peoria, Auga Fria and Page.
