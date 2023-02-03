My grandmother was a full-blooded Norwegian, descended from people who inhabited the islands off the coast of Norway above the Arctic Circle. But she never skied a day in her life, that I know of.

Neither did my parents. But somehow, that ancient Nordic wintertime urge bubbled to the surface in me. After all, the entire sport of skiing was invented in the Scandinavian countries more than 1,000 years ago. The word “ski” comes from the word “skiø,” in Old Norse.

