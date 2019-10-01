Campfire, smoking and target shooting restrictions on the Tonto National Forest were lifted Sept. 24.
The fire restrictions, which covered the entire forest, are no longer needed because recent rain and increased humidity levels have reduced fire danger.
Campfires and smoking are now allowed throughout the forest. Target shooting is also once again allowed in dispersed areas where it can be conducted safely, but remains prohibited in areas close to homes and developed recreations areas of the Tonto National Forest.
Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth extended his thanks to the public during the extended fire restrictions, which began in June.
“We want to thank everyone for their compliance while restrictions were in effect. It was an exceptionally dry summer monsoon, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts to prevent wildfires,” he said.
Please continue to help prevent wildfires by:
• Making sure your campfire is completely out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
• Checking safety chains before heading out to make sure they are not dragging on the road.
• Maintaining spark arrestors and not running power equipment on windy days.
• Parking a vehicle over barren soil. Dead grass could be ignited by a hot catalytic converter.
Following these simple tips prevents sparks, which could mean one less wildfire.
For more information, visit the Tonto website at www.fs.usda.gov/tonto or call 602-225-5200.
