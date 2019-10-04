“Alarm, Engine 511 is on scene of multi-vehicle accident involving numerous patients. This is a mass casualty incident. E511 assuming 260 command. Dispatch five additional ambulances, and five helicopters.”
This was the frightening report Christopher-Kohls Fire Department Captain Rhett Connolly gave as he arrived on scene of a three-vehicle accident. Over the next two hours, law enforcement, Lifeline Ambulance, helicopters — including DPS Ranger — and four other fire departments assisted in treating and transporting 14 patients from the scene. Unfortunately, six accident victims died on the scene — to make this even more tragic, all victims were under the age of 20. But, there is good news ... this was JUST a drill.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 the Christopher-Kohls Fire Department orchestrated a Mass Casualty Incident drill. This was the first drill of its kind in five years in the region. The drill was the definition of “practice like we play,” as almost all participants had no idea what they were going to encounter.
Units were dispatched and updated in real time over the radio as if this were a real incident, not a drill. In fact, all aspects of the drill were designed to be as realistic as possible.
Emergency responders had to triage, treat and transport real people moulaged and acting as real patients thanks to the fantastic work of the Payson High School Drama Club, parents and local EMT students. Notifications were made to the local hospital, and Payson Police Department dispatchers requested units from surrounding departments.
As soon as the drill began, first responders realized the patients outnumbered them and the needs outweighed the resources. Instead of quitting or complaining, individuals rallied as one team to do the best they could for the most. In the end, individuals, departments, and hopefully the region will be able to grow and be better prepared and equipped for a situation that we pray never happens.
Christopher-Kohls Fire Department would like to thank the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Lifeline Ambulance, Air Evac, Native Air, and the four other fire departments that participated (Hellsgate, Payson, Pine, and Blue Ridge). Christopher-Kohls Firebelles, drill evaluators, and parents deserve recognition for their support as well.
Mark Hansen is an engineer/paramedic, training officer with the Christopher-Kohls Fire Department.
