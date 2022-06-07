“It’s pretty well tangled,” said my dear, droll and understated mother-in-law, peering doubtfully at the line snarl in my hastily assembled spare fishing pole.
“Let’s have a look,” I said, feigning expertise as the third family of my life cast, spun and muttered on the banks of the East Verde River — gathered to celebrate another graduation.
A fish-like plop in the water sounded just behind me.
Turning, I saw Brooke — my adventuresome, idealistic, indignant daughter holding her pole, looking confused.
“What was that splash?” she said.
I sighed. “That was the handle of your reel.”
Brooke had flown down from graduate school in Alaska to attend her sister’s graduation from Arizona State University — which had brought our family together from far and wide. I was raised in California in the bosom of my first family. I then raised three amazing boys, but divorced after 35 years — the most painful failure of my life. That was my second family. But I remarried my miraculous Michele and gained a third family — including Brooke and Crystal and the grandparents they loved. I got to attend a whole new round of school plays and games and parent conferences — and graduations.
Resolved to find Brooke’s reel handle, I stepped boldly into the water, and sank in soft, slimy mud to my knees. After a futile search for the handle, I extracted myself with an alarming sucking sound.
“Hang on,” I said, floundering onto the bank, mostly muddy except for the odorous, day-glow pink PowerBait coating my fingers. “I’ll rig another pole.”
I looked up to see Cal — my father-in-law — chortling in his bankside deck chair. He was born on a farm in Nebraska without plumbing, became the first in his family to attend college, married the one true love of his life, earned a doctorate and a master’s degree in math and ended up serving as president of a community college in California. A year ago, he suffered his second stroke. He never complained and worked doggedly to reclaim his life — with the unstinting support of his wife of 59 years. He walks unsteadily, has only limited use of his right hand and sometimes gropes for his words. But he wouldn’t have missed the graduation for love or money. He sat for three and a half hours with a small smile and not a word of complaint as they read off the names of 2,000 graduates in the cavernous football stadium. Crystal was among the last to cross the stage — and we cheered like banshees.
As I staggered toward Cal — muddy and ridiculous — I feared he would fall out of his chair laughing.
But that’s family — when it works. Not just the family we’re born into — but the families we find along the way. The ones we make with love and laughter — and more than a few tears.
Seems like every year, I’m more of a sap — more likely to tear up and struggle to keep my voice from breaking. Every year, I love teachers more for loving my kids. And I love the families — who sit for three hours for that 10-second walk across the stage so they can scream and shout and wave flags in hopes the tiny dot of their progeny will hear the faint echo of their pride. And I love the grandfathers, who stand their watch and show up every time — even if their walk has slowed to a careful shuffle. Life is the work of generations — knitted together by love.
But I digress. I was getting Brooke another pole.
I nearly had the hook tied on when I looked up to see Brooke cast again, handle be damned.
“Sure hope you don’t get a fish,” I snarked. “No way to reel it in.”
The trout picked this moment to chomp down on her hook.
Brooke hollered.
Cal laughed.
I lurched and stumbled.
Reaching the stream bank, I grabbed for her line — teetering on the brink of a face plant in the mud. I somehow regained my balance, like a moose on a teeter-totter. I pulled in the line by hand amidst a family’s worth of whooping and hollering.
It was a beautiful fish, although he looked astonished at his situation.
Brooke’s first-time fishing — and her first fish.
Thereafter, little sister Crystal — the geology major — devoted herself with savage intensity to catching her first fish.
“I’ve been fishing three times, and never caught anything,” she confided to me privately. “Brooke caught one her first time. Without a handle!”
As darkness fell, we all stumbled away from the creek — all except Crystal.
As we reached the road, Crystal shouted, “I got one!”
My heart soared.
“It’s gone,” she cried in the dark.
My heart crashed.
“It’s back,” she hollered.
No fish I ever caught has given me such pleasure — on the banks of my third life, after a graduation fraught with possibility.
Later, Brooke confided, “I think I finally get fishing,” she said quietly, in her wise and understated way. “It’s not about the fish, is it?”
Nope. It’s never about the fish.
