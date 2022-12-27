A record-breaking flu season keeps getting worse — with the peak of holiday travel and gathering now upon us.
Two years of low flu numbers and a decline in vaccinations have prepared the way for this season’s perfect storm — with flu, RSV and COVID all peaking in time for the holidays.
All three respiratory viruses have been spreading rapidly in Gila County in the past couple of weeks.
The week of Dec. 4, Gila County reported 71 new, lab-confirmed flu cases. Normally for the same week, you’d expect just four cases. So far this season, Gila County has reported 175 cases — compared to six for the same period as a five-year average. In just the week of Dec. 4, Gila County had twice as many cases as it would normally report at the peak of the flu season in late December.
The lab-confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the total cases in the county.
The same thing is happening with RSV, which for most people causes symptoms somewhere between a bad cold and the flu. However, RSV can cause a dangerous inflammation of the airways in younger children and the elderly.
The county has so far reported 141 lab-confirmed cases of RSV. Normally, we’d have confirmed about seven cases at this point in the year. Fortunately, the number of new cases dipped from the week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 12 — down 50% to 15 for the week. The reports lag by about two weeks — so it’s unclear whether the surge in RSV may be leveling off. However, RSV cases don’t normally peak in Gila County until February — so we could still be in for a siege.
Unfortunately, flu vaccination rates have declined — down about 4% from last year — to about 44%. The issue is especially worrisome in rural areas. For instance, vaccination rates in rural areas are about 13% lower than in suburban areas — according to the CDC.
COVID also continues to spread in Gila County, with 131 new cases reported last week — including two deaths. About 20% of the COVID tests are now coming back positive. Since the onset of the pandemic, Gila County has suffered a death rate more than double the statewide average — which reflects a high average age as well as a low vaccination rate — just 53%.
Doctors say the COVID vaccine — with a booster shot — remains highly effective at reducing the odds of infection — and preventing hospitalization and death. People who are boosted and vaccinated are still three times less likely to get infected and 15 times less likely to die — compared to unvaccinated people of the same age.
The flu shot is also relatively effective this year. The shot reduces infection by about 50%. If you do get infected, it reduces hospitalization by just over 50%. Type A flu accounts for 95% of the cases in Arizona at the moment — which is good news since that’s one of four strains the current vaccine targets.
Doctors urge people to get the flu shot as well as the COVID vaccines and boosters as soon as possible — and certainly prior to travel and family gatherings. You can get both the COVID booster and the flu shot in a single visit to the doctor, a pharmacy or a county vaccination clinic.
Stay home and isolate if you’re sick — which includes a temperature, coughing, sneezing, fatigue, a sore throat, body aches and other symptoms of respiratory illness.
If you’ve mostly recovered from symptoms and do attend a family gathering, consider wearing a mask. If you’re elderly or have high risk health issues, consider limiting big gatherings or wear a mask if you do attend.
Younger people face relatively low risk of hospitalization or death from the flu, RSV or COVID — but can still easily spread the virus to older friends and relatives, who face a much greater risk of serious illness.
The federal Centers for Disease Control estimates that already in 2022-23 the U.S. has suffered 15 million flu illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths — including 30 children.
Unfortunately, we’re also in the midst of a major avian flu outbreak. A bird flu strain that doesn’t spread easily to humans has resulted in the deaths of 50 million poultry in the U.S. This lethal strain doesn’t jump from birds to humans easily — but could evolve. The worst flu outbreaks generally involve a strain that has recently crossed from animals to humans.
Fortunately, the CDC’s flu update for the week of Dec. 10 concluded, “seasonal influenza activity remains high, but appears to be declining in some areas.”
Nonetheless, 48 states report high flu activity — and three states “moderate” activity.
The report noted that 7% of visits to health care providers involved respiratory illnesses — and 7% of nursing homes have reported at least one flu case in the past week.
Some 23,500 flu patients were admitted to the hospital last week. Flu, COVID and pneumonia accounted for 12% of all deaths in the U.S. last week.
