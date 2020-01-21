Just about every night on the national news broadcasts, there are stories about the current flu season and the fact that children are being hit the hardest.
Arizona is no different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the state has widespread flu activity.
As of the Arizona Department of Health Service’s Jan. 13 report, there were 10,522 confirmed cases of the flu for the 2019-2020 season, which started in the middle of October. Most of the cases, 36%, have been in children ages 5 to 18, with 32% in those 19 to 49.
The state report shows that Gila County has had 204 confirmed cases of the flu, with 39% in children ages 5 to 18 and 30% in those 19 to 49.
The impact on older residents has not been as pronounced. Statewide only 7% of the cases are those between the ages of 50 to 64 and 6% of confirmed cases have been in those 65 and older. Gila County’s confirmed cases are 6% for residents 50 to 64 and 5% in those 65 and older.
Most of the confirmed cases — 64% — throughout the state are the B/Victoria strain; with 30% designated as A/H1N1.
Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state has about 75% more flu cases at this point than it has had in the last several years, according to a report on kvoa.com.
Christ said the season kicks off with Type A Influenza and shifts to Type B later in the season.
“This year was a surprise because we tend to see our Influenza B later on in the season, and it was right from the start of the season,” said Christ.
Addressing concerns on the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, she said, “We predict from what is circulating in other parts of the world what is the best strains to put in the vaccines are. Sometimes they are a great match sometimes they are not. But the important thing to know is it always provides some level of protection, even if it is not a perfect match.”
The state’s confirmed cases of the flu don’t reflect the actual number of residents infected with the illness as many people just treat with over-the-counter remedies.
Despite already being in the flu’s peak season, it is not too late to get a flu shot. Locally they are available during regular business hours at the Safeway pharmacy, Walgreens, and the Walmart pharmacy.
About the flu
Symptoms of the flu include: fever; headache; extreme tiredness; dry cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle aches. Stomach symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, also can occur, but are more common in children than adults.
If you get sick, or think you are getting sick: stay home and rest; drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids; use acetaminophen or ibuprofen to help with fever and body aches; wash your hands often to protect other people; avoid getting close to other people, especially when coughing or sneezing; cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
See a doctor when a high fever, more than 101 degrees, lasts more than three or four days; when you are so sick that you or your family cannot take care of you at home; you experience extreme dizziness; an adult is not able to take fluids for 24 hours or an infant is not taking fluids and is starting to get dehydrated (not wetting diapers).
Not everyone with influenza needs to see a doctor. Most people get better just with rest and fluids.
However there are some instances where the flu results in requiring ER treatment: having trouble breathing; being confused or incoherent; having a seizure.
