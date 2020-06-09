Recently Bobby Davis, with Payson Golf Club, and Scott Crabdree, of Crabdree & Shepherd Insurance, each donated $1,000 to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank at St. Philip’s the Apostle Parish. Accepting the funds was Kathleen, the food bank’s treasurer. Davis said he and Crabdree were having lunch and heard the food bank needed help, so decided to make the donations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.