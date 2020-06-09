Recently Bobby Davis, with Payson Golf Club, and Scott Crabdree, of Crabdree & Shepherd Insurance, each donated $1,000 to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank at St. Philip’s the Apostle Parish. Accepting the funds was Kathleen, the food bank’s treasurer. Davis said he and Crabdree were having lunch and heard the food bank needed help, so decided to make the donations.
