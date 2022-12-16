The Highline Trail last week marked another milestone on its route to evolving into one of the state’s premier trails — and an anchor for Rim Country’s tourist-dependent economy.
The 50-mile-long trail runs from Pine to above Christopher Creek, threading its way along the base of the Rim above Control Road. With its designation as a National Recreation Trail, the Highline hosts multiple events for hikers, runners, and bikers — and includes a portion of the Arizona Trail.
The Forest Service and a slew of donors hope the Highline will spur Payson’s lagging effort to upgrade its own neglected trails system.
Regional trail partners gathered on Dec. 7 in Pine to celebrate the first donation for Phase II of the nearly $1 million Highline Restoration project.
The Catena Foundation, sponsored by the Walton Family of Walmart fame, has pledged $120,000 for phase II/III of the Highline Restoration project. This flush of cash will launch reroutes and upgrades from the Washington Park Trailhead to the 260 Trailhead above Christopher Creek and below Woods Canyon Lake.
The Catena Foundation is one of many donors who have so far raised $750,000 to complete the reroutes and upgrades to Phase I and Phase II of the Highline Trail restoration project. This first section has four access points, the Pine and Washington Park trailheads and two access points along Control Road at Geronimo and Redrock Springs trailheads.
“It’s 20 miles of pristine trail,” said Payson Ranger District’s Recreation Officer Angela Abel.
She sees the latest Catena Foundation donation representing the spark to ignite a regional response to Rim Country trails. Catena’s message was — we want to spend our investments in partner supported trails and restoration projects in these communities of northern Arizona.
At the December meeting, representatives from the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association joined with members of the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. to discuss how to move forward.
“RCMBA representatives walked away for the first time understanding we are going to use the Pine Strawberry model to work together collectively to bring to Payson what’s going on in Pine,” said Abel.
The Forest Service has sketched out a perimeter trail around Pine. It hopes to do the same around Payson and Rim Country — along with expanding into other zones along the Rim.
Abel says the Forest Service recognizes that trails and recreation contribute to the Rim Country economy and the organization seeks to partner with the community for its benefit. A recent study of trails in Tucson estimated that for every dollar spent on a trails system, the trail returned $6 in economic activity.
Abel has seen the economic power of trails in other communities.
“People come to camp because there’s good trails. That is your ultimate right there,” she said.
This most recent good news has been four years in the making.
Catena Foundation funds regional trail plan
In 2019, the Catena Foundation, in partnership with the International Mountain Biking Association, funded a Rim Country trails master plan that outlined miles of trails for mountain bikers, hikers, and equestrians in six different zones.
The foundation found out about Rim Country through its support of the Arizona Trail Association, said Abel.
Since about a third of the AZT runs through Rim Country, it wasn’t hard to see the recreation possibilities. However, the robust Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization attracted the Catena Foundation and IMBA’s attention by demonstrating robust, consistent local support.
For more than a decade, Mike and Janet Brandt found grants, partnered with the Forest Service, and cultivated a group of dedicated volunteers to show up and work on trails. The main purpose for Brandt, a former Pine-Strawberry firefighter, was to create a ring of fire protection around his community.
Before PSFR committed to building trails alongside firebreaks, Pine and Strawberry faced the highest level of threat from wildfire of anywhere in the nation.
Through the dedication of PSFR, the Bearfoot Trail has risen awareness of the need to clean up the old growth forest in Pine Canyon. The other trails off the Pine Trailhead have given way to other fuel mitigation projects throughout the forest around Pine and Strawberry.
The Catena Foundation regional trail plan identified six different regions for trail development above and below the Mogollon Rim that touch three different ranger districts.
“In this master plan, the central Mogollon Rim is envisioned as a nexus for a diverse network of purpose-built trails,” wrote the report’s authors.
The plan also hopes to “leverage the planned rebirth of the historic General Crook Trail infrastructure” that historically ran from Fort Verde in Camp Verde to Fort Apache on the White Mountain Apache Reservation near Show Low and Pinetop.
Focusing on trails from Cottonwood along Highway 260 will benefit “nearby existing, long-distance trails such as the Highline and famous Arizona Trail.” Existing logging roads “could be converted into trails, organized to form looped outings, or simply decommissioned to create a more orderly trail and road network for motorized and nonmotorized users,” wrote the authors of the report.
Combined with a regional volunteer base, Rim Country could become a premier trail recreation destination with access for all levels of users, an economic driver for Rim Country, a goal of the Forest Service, said Abel.
