Members of the Catena Foundation, the National Forest Foundation, the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc., and the Forest Service hiked the newest reroute and upgrade of the Highline Trail on Dec. 7 to celebrate progress. The Catena Foundation has donated $120,000 to the next efforts on the trail.

The Highline Trail last week marked another milestone on its route to evolving into one of the state’s premier trails — and an anchor for Rim Country’s tourist-dependent economy.

The 50-mile-long trail runs from Pine to above Christopher Creek, threading its way along the base of the Rim above Control Road. With its designation as a National Recreation Trail, the Highline hosts multiple events for hikers, runners, and bikers — and includes a portion of the Arizona Trail.

