Those evacuating Tonto Basin with livestock because of the Bush Fire have several options in terms of shelter for those animals.
Livestock and farm animals can be taken to:
- Birch Stockyards – Cattle and horses; 2822 N Highway 188, Globe, Arizona 85501
- Gila County Fairgrounds – Other livestock and farm animals; 900 E Fairgrounds Road, Globe, AZ 85501
- Gila County Animal Shelter - Dogs and cats; 700 W. Hackney Ave, Globe, AZ 85501
For questions on sheltering all animals, call John Castaneda, Gila County Animal Care & Control at (928) 701-1028.
To receive emergency notifications from Gila County go to:
