APS says it is may de-energize power lines June 18 to provide for firefighter safety and protect electrical equipment.
APS is prepared to take this action to support the overall Bush Fire strategy, which may include back burn operations along the APS power line corridor.
Customers south of Jakes Corner could be without electricity for an extended period if APS needs to de-energize the line. Service to customers would not be restored until fire personnel deem the area safe to enter and APS crews complete any needed repairs.
For more information, contact the APS Customer Care Center at 855-688-2437 or 602-371-3680 (from metro Phoenix).
