Facing extreme conditions, firefighters on the Polles Fire west of Payson continue to make marked progress toward containment.
Six hotshot crews are engaged on the fire within the wilderness area, supported by airtankers and helicopters during the day. Other firefighters have been working next to the communities and the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, scouting vegetation conditions and enhancing established fuel breaks and roads that could help protect homes and slow fire spread should there be a shift in fire behavior on the fire, to be used only if needed. The north/northeast portion of the fire continues to be the most active area.
Crews have been taking advantage of the nighttime increase in humidity and decreased wind to make progress in building containment line. They have worked shifts late into the evening for the last few nights. These crews remain “spiked out.” sleeping in the remote wilderness, their food, drinking water and supplies flown in by helicopter daily.
There are no current threats from the Polles Fire to the communities of Pine-Strawberry or Payson.
Officals encourage residents to become familiar with Arizona’s Ready-Set-Go program and sign up for the county emergency notification system and remain alert, ready and make essential preparations. Visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go for more information.
The Tonto National Forest has a closure in effect across the forest. Details are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices.
The Tonto Natural Bridge State Park has closed because of the Polles Fire. For more information, visit: https://azstateparks.com/tonto.
The fire is burning in the areas of The Arizona Trail, White Rock and Big Springs.
Smoke forecast for the Polles Fire, visit: https://bit.ly/2VNiwiY
