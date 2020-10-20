If you have never harvested your own Christmas tree, consider getting a permit this year, but act fast as there are a limited number of permits available.
The Coconino National Forest began selling Christmas tree permits online on Thursday, Oct. 15.
A total of 1,050 permits will be available for purchase on the Coconino NF Christmas Tree recreation.gov webpage, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and types of trees that may be cut. Permit owners are allowed to cut between Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.
Two hundred permits will be designated within the Flagstaff Ranger District, while 850 permits will be designated for the cutting areas within the Mogollon Rim Ranger District. A small amount of over-the-counter permits may be available in late November, but are not available currently since all permits are being sold online.
When purchasing a permit online, read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Permits are issued one per household on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.
Many other national forests are also selling Christmas tree permits online for their forests. To find out if online Christmas tree permits are available in your neck of the woods, visit www.recreation.gov and search for “Christmas Tree Permits” to pull up a list of all the national forests that are taking part.
