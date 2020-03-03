Interested parties have until Thursday, March 12 to provide their feedback on the Tonto National Forest’s Draft Land Management Plan and associated Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).
You can submit comments by:
Using the online commenting portal at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=51592 to either upload a comment form or create a comment.
Sending through postal mail addressed to Tonto National Forest, Attn: Forest Planner, 2324 E. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85006.
Delivering them in person to any Tonto National Forest office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Comments are most useful when they explain the rationale behind the reviewer’s concerns, and are clear, concise, and relevant to the analysis of the documents.
The Draft Plan, DEIS, and other resources, including Frequently Asked Questions and a How to Comment Guide, are available on the plan revision website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/tonto/landmanagement/planning.
If you have any questions, contact the planning team at SM.fs.tontoplan@usda.gov or 602-225-5200.
