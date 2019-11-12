Recreational use of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir ended on Nov. 12, but controlled burns remain a possibility.
Many visitors to the forest had called the Mogollon Rim Ranger District seeking information on how boaters could use the reservoir, besides seeking information on controlled burns.
“The C.C. Cragin Reservoir gate will not be closed until Tuesday, Nov. 12, so people can still take advantage of the boat launch through the Veterans Day weekend,” said Amelia Galuski, a Coconino Forest customer service representative.
“It has been our practice not to burn during Thanksgiving week, so we can anticipate that there will be no burning around the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Both the Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves forests have staged controlled burns around the C.C. Cragin watershed during the cool and windless fall days to burn the ladder fuels off the forest floor.
These ladder fuels enable fire to climb into the tops of ponderosas to start a crown fire.
The C.C. Cragin watershed is a top priority to protect.
Galuski “will be emailing updates as the season progresses regarding fall burning” so anyone in the area knows about the possibility for smoke.
