Firefighters responded to the Horton Fire below the Rim near Horton Springs Wednesday morning.
The Forest Service reports the fire is approximately 2 acres and is burning in timber. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dennis Newman said it appears the fire started on the Highline Trail above Horton Creek early Wednesday morning.
The Forest Service has a number of resources on the fire, including three engines, a Hotshot crew and squad, an air attack plane and two helicopters. Helicopters are refilling at a nearby site near Zane Grey Estates, lakes on the Rim and from the fish hatchery.
Newman said there is no threat to communities below the fire as it is moving up the Rim. There are no evacuations at this time.
The following trails have been closed to keep hikers out of the area: 31 Trail or Highline Trail between Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery and See Canyon, Horton Trail or 285 Trail and Derrick Trail or 33 Trail.
The Payson Fire Department reported on its Facebook page, “Tonto National Forest has units responding to a reported wildfire above Horton Springs below the Rim. Smoke will be visible from all over Rim Country. There is no danger to town residents.”
Smoke is very visible as the fire is two miles northeast of the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery, Tonto Creek Estates and Tonto Creek Christian Camp
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the Tonto National Forest.
