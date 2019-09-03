Lightning from a weekend storm started the Eden Fire in the Happy Jack area on the Mogollon Rim, officials say.
The Eden Fire is burning four miles northwest of Clints Well. As of Monday, the fire was at 175 acres. The Forest Service says it is using the lightning-started fire to burn away forest debris to reduce the risk of more severe high-intensity wildfires later.
The area has received a significant amount of monsoon moisture, creating “excellent conditions for allowing the wildfire to burn at low to moderate intensity,” according to a press release from the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.
Smoke may be visible from Pine-Strawberry and Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!